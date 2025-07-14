Members of the 31st Security Forces Squadron fire team practice cover and concealment as they advance toward simulated enemy personnel during exercise Silent Savage at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 17, 2025. This annual force on force exercise helps the unit refine and improve their force protection measures and tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)
This work, 31 SFS conducts Exercise Silent Savage [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.