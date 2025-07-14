31 SFS conducts Exercise Silent Savage

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Leslie Miller, 31st Security Forces Squadron fire team member, fires a M240B at simulated enemy personnel during exercise Silent Savage at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 15, 2025. Members of the 39th SFS from Incirlik AB observed the exercise and provided input to bolster mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)