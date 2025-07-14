31 SFS conducts Exercise Silent Savage

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Gizelle Kane, 31st Security Forces Squadron fire team member, aims a M240B at simulated enemy personnel during exercise Silent Savage at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 15, 2025. This exercise tested the unit’s ability to successfully detect enemy attacks by utilizing unit cohesion and strategic planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)