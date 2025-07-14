31 SFS conducts Exercise Silent Savage

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Brennan Charles, 31st Security Forces Squadron fire team member, aims an M4 at enemy personnel during exercise Silent Savage at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 15, 2025. Exercise Silent Savage is an annual force on force exercise designed to analyze the unit’s tactics, techniques and procedures against enemy fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)