    31 SFS conducts Exercise Silent Savage [Image 2 of 7]

    31 SFS conducts Exercise Silent Savage

    ITALY

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Joseph Gates, 31st Security Forces Squadron fire team member, shoots an M4 at simulated enemy forces during exercise Silent Savage at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 15, 2025. This exercise is meant to highlight the strengths and weaknesses in the team’s ability to tactically identify and respond to enemy advancements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 04:14
    Photo ID: 9200261
    VIRIN: 250715-F-TO640-1171
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 31 SFS conducts Exercise Silent Savage [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31FW
    31SFS
    PoweredbyAirmen
    Exercise Silent Savage

