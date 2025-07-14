31 SFS conducts Exercise Silent Savage

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Joseph Gates, 31st Security Forces Squadron fire team member, shoots an M4 at simulated enemy forces during exercise Silent Savage at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 15, 2025. This exercise is meant to highlight the strengths and weaknesses in the team’s ability to tactically identify and respond to enemy advancements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)