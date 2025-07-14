31 SFS conducts Exercise Silent Savage

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Jordan Payton, 31st Security Forces Squadron fire team member, fires an M4 at simulated enemy forces during exercise Silent Savage at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 15, 2025. The execution of this exercise assists in ensuring tactical movements are performed correctly, further confirming the team's ability to defend the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)