SSgt Kelisia Morris Shogun of the Week

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelisia Morris, 909th Air Refueling Squadron commander's support staff from Kingston, Jamaica was selected as the 18th Wing Shogun of the Week at Kadena Air Base, Japan. This program, is an opportunity for outstanding company grade officers/non-commissioned officers to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)