    C-17 Globemaster III Unloads Cargo During REFORPAC 2025 [Image 6 of 6]

    C-17 Globemaster III Unloads Cargo During REFORPAC 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 730th Air Mobility Squadron unload cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 18, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    VIRIN: 250718-F-EP621-1234
    Air Mobility Command
    C-17 Globemaster
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    REFORPAC
    DLE2025

