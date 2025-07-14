C-17 Globemaster III Unloads Cargo During REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 730th Air Mobility Squadron unload cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 18, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)