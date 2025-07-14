C-17 Globemaster III Unloads Cargo During REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 730th Air Mobility Squadron unload cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 18, 2025. Mobility aircraft provide critical airlift and air refueling capabilities to project, connect, maneuver, and sustain the Joint Force during the REFORPAC and the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)