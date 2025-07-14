Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 Globemaster III Unloads Cargo During REFORPAC 2025 [Image 3 of 6]

    C-17 Globemaster III Unloads Cargo During REFORPAC 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 730th Air Mobility Squadron communicates on his radio during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 18, 2025. Mobility aircraft provide critical airlift and air refueling, capabilities to project, connect, maneuver, and sustain the Joint Force during the REFORPAC and the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    C-17 Globemaster
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    REFORPAC
    DLE2025

