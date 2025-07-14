Airmen from across Herk Nation returned from a deployment to Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 6, 2024. As global challenges evolve, the largest C-130 fleet in the world remains steadfast, delivering airlift capabilities that enable the U.S. military to respond rapidly and decisively wherever and whenever called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 17:42
|Photo ID:
|9199337
|VIRIN:
|240909-F-TH245-3003
|Resolution:
|8122x5415
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, We Are Herk Nation: how mission partners define Little Rock AFB, by A1C Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
We Are Herk Nation: how mission partners define Little Rock AFB
No keywords found.