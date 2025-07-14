We Are Herk Nation: how mission partners define Little Rock AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from across Herk Nation returned from a deployment to Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 6, 2024. As global challenges evolve, the largest C-130 fleet in the world remains steadfast, delivering airlift capabilities that enable the U.S. military to respond rapidly and decisively wherever and whenever called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)