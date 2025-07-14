Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We Are Herk Nation: how mission partners define Little Rock AFB

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from across Herk Nation returned from a deployment to Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 6, 2024. As global challenges evolve, the largest C-130 fleet in the world remains steadfast, delivering airlift capabilities that enable the U.S. military to respond rapidly and decisively wherever and whenever called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    19th Airlift Wing
    189th Airlift Wing
    314th Airlift Wing
    913th Airlift Group
    We are Herk Nation

