    621st CRW shows off mobility expertise during DLE [Image 23 of 31]

    621st CRW shows off mobility expertise during DLE

    MOSES LAKE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Expeditionary Air Group Liaison Element (EAGLE) Airmen with the 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron, stationed out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, work together to move cargo during the Air Force’s 2025 Department-Level Exercise series at Port of Moses Lake, Washington, July 6, 2025. The DLE strengthens and demonstrates the U.S. Air Force’s ability to reach theater at speed and scale, sustain operations, and rapidly pivot to any theater of operation at a moment’s notice, while maintaining the strategic initiative. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 personnel across more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 17:47
    Location: MOSES LAKE, WASHINGTON, US
    TAGS

    621st Contingency Response Wing
    DLE
    621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron
    Department-Level Exercise
    Mobility Guardian 2025

