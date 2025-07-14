Team Air Force competes in track at 2025 Warrior Games

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Peter Cui, Team Air Force athlete, hugs Lisa Perry, Air Force Wounded Warrior medic, after running in the track competition at the Department of Defense Warrior Games, Colorado Springs, Colo., July 23 2025. Track categories were divided into ten ambulatory classes and two wheelchair classifications, depending on the athlete’s level of bodily impairment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)