Colorado Air National Guard Soars Over F.E. Warren AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Colorado Air National Gurad 120th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 17, 2025. The 120 FS stands ready to deliver global combat airpower, specializing in air-to-ground operations, air superiority, suppression and destruction of enemy air defenses, and maritime missions in support of national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)