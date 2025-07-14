Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colorado Air National Guard Soars Over F.E. Warren AFB [Image 1 of 2]

    Colorado Air National Guard Soars Over F.E. Warren AFB

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    A Colorado Air National Gurad 120th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, July 17, 2025. The 120 FS stands ready to deliver global combat airpower, specializing in air-to-ground operations, air superiority, suppression and destruction of enemy air defenses, and maritime missions in support of national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 13:14
    Photo ID: 9198326
    VIRIN: 250717-F-HE787-1088
    Resolution: 2786x1990
    Size: 339.1 KB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    This work, Colorado Air National Guard Soars Over F.E. Warren AFB [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airman Magazine
    USAF
    120th Fighter Sqadron
    AFGSC
    Air National Guard
    F-16

