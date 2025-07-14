U.S. Marines Conduct a Stress Shoot During MRC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine assigned to Marine Raider Training Center, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, fires an M-4 rifle from a tower during a stress shoot as part of the Marine Raider Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 18, 2025. Stress shoots are a fast pace and high intensity exercise that tests a Marine’s physical and mental capabilities where focus, endurance and accuracy are tested under extreme conditions to maximize lethality. MRC is a 9-month long course designed to produce Marine Raiders and Marine Raider Officers who can operate across the spectrum of special operations in small teams. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jared Saul)