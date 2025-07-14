Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Conduct a Stress Shoot During MRC

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jared Saul 

    Marine Forces, Special Operations Command

    A U.S. Marine assigned to Marine Raider Training Center, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, fires an M-4 rifle from a tower during a stress shoot as part of the Marine Raider Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 18, 2025. Stress shoots are a fast pace and high intensity exercise that tests a Marine’s physical and mental capabilities where focus, endurance and accuracy are tested under extreme conditions to maximize lethality. MRC is a 9-month long course designed to produce Marine Raiders and Marine Raider Officers who can operate across the spectrum of special operations in small teams. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jared Saul)

