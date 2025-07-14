49th Healthcare Operations Squadron Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Joshua Williams, 49th Healthcare Operations Squadron commander, renders his first salute to 49th HCOS members during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 16, 2025. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition that announces an incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)