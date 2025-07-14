Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th Healthcare Operations Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 6]

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Desiree Pointer, 49th Healthcare Operations Squadron outgoing commander, renders a final salute to 49th HCOS members during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 16, 2025. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition that announces an incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 10:11
    Photo ID: 9197658
    VIRIN: 250716-F-F4417-1050
    Resolution: 5899x3925
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
