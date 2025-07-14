49th Healthcare Operations Squadron Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Desiree Pointer, 49th Healthcare Operations Squadron commander, right, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Lynne Bussie, 49th Medical Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 16, 2025. Pointer distinguished herself as the 49th HCOS commander in the performance of outstanding service to the U.S. Air Force and Holloman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)