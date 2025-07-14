Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBER’s 3rd AEW team supports PACAF Community Day at Saipan [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JBER’s 3rd AEW team supports PACAF Community Day at Saipan

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jeremiah Robinson 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Two U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors, assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, taxi on Saipan in support of the Pacific Air Forces Community Day on Saipan during exercise Resolute Force Pacific on Saipan Northern Mariana Islands, July 21, 2025. Exercise REFORPAC demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability with our allies and partners, advancing common interests, and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Jeremiah Robinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 07:28
    Photo ID: 9197333
    VIRIN: 250721-F-XV501-1406
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER’s 3rd AEW team supports PACAF Community Day at Saipan [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Jeremiah Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBER’s 3rd AEW team supports PACAF Community Day at Saipan
    JBER’s 3rd AEW team supports PACAF Community Day at Saipan
    JBER’s 3rd AEW team supports PACAF Community Day at Saipan
    JBER’s 3rd AEW team supports PACAF Community Day at Saipan
    JBER’s 3rd AEW team supports PACAF Community Day at Saipan
    JBER’s 3rd AEW team supports PACAF Community Day at Saipan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBER
    INDOPACOM
    REFORPAC
    PACAF
    REFORPAC 25
    DLE25
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Ricahrdson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download