JBER’s 3rd AEW team supports PACAF Community Day at Saipan

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, lands on Saipan in support of the Pacific Air Forces Community Day on Saipan during exercise Resolute Force Pacific on Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, July 21, 2025. Exercise REFORPAC demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability with our allies and partners, advancing common interests, and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Jeremiah Robinson)