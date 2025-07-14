A Saipan resident shows off a t-shirt and hat in front of a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, during the Pacific Air Forces Community Day during the Resolute Force Pacific exercise on Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, July 21, 2025. The REFORPAC exercise demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability with our allies and partners, advancing common interests, and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Jeremiah Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 07:28
|Photo ID:
|9197330
|VIRIN:
|250721-F-XV501-1281
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|6.05 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
This work, JBER’s 3rd AEW team supports PACAF Community Day at Saipan [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Jeremiah Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.