JBER’s 3rd AEW team supports PACAF Community Day at Saipan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Saipan residents observe a static display of an U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor. The 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing participated in the Pacific Air Forces Community Day providing a static display of a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor on Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, July 21, 2025. Exercise Resolute Force Pacific demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability with our allies and partners, advancing common interests, and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Jeremiah Robinson)