JBER’s 3rd AEW team supports PACAF Community Day at Saipan

A Saipan resident takes a selfie with a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, assigned to the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, during the Pacific Air Forces Community Day during the Resolute Force Pacific exercise on Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, July 21, 2025. The REFORPAC exercise demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability with our allies and partners, advancing common interests, and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Jeremiah Robinson)