USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conducts an Underway Replenishment with USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6)

Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) prepare for an underway replenishment (UNREP) as they approach the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) during an underway replenishment (UNREP) while underway in the Andaman Sea, July 22. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Info-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
|07.21.2025
|07.23.2025 05:52
|9197283
|250722-N-ZS816-1001
|6000x4000
|1.14 MB
|USS RALPH JOHNSON, ANDAMAN SEA
|1
|0
