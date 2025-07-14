Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conducts an Underway Replenishment with USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conducts an Underway Replenishment with USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6)

    USS RALPH JOHNSON, ANDAMAN SEA

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) breaks away from the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) following an underway replenishment (UNREP) while underway in the Andaman Sea, July 22. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Info-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 05:52
    Photo ID: 9197282
    VIRIN: 250722-N-ZS816-1035
    Resolution: 5653x3769
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: USS RALPH JOHNSON, ANDAMAN SEA
    This work, USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conducts an Underway Replenishment with USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UNREP
    DESRON 15
    CTF 73
    Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114
    RAS

