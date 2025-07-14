Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readout of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/5th Fleet/Combined Maritime Forces Vice Adm. George Wikoff Meeting with Head of Qatar Emiri Naval Forces Major General Abdullah Al Sulaiti

    Readout of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/5th Fleet/Combined Maritime Forces Vice Adm. George Wikoff Meeting with Head of Qatar Emiri Naval Forces Major General Abdullah Al Sulaiti

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Christopher J Krucke 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    250721-N-CK669-1008 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 21, 2025) U.S. Navy Vice Adm. George Wikoff, center, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, speaks to members of the Qatar Emiri Naval Forces and U.S. Sailors aboard the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 06:04
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Qatar
    USS Canberra
    visit
    U.S. 5th Fleet

