Readout of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/5th Fleet/Combined Maritime Forces Vice Adm. George Wikoff Meeting with Head of Qatar Emiri Naval Forces Major General Abdullah Al Sulaiti

250721-N-CK669-1008 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 21, 2025) U.S. Navy Vice Adm. George Wikoff, center, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, speaks to members of the Qatar Emiri Naval Forces and U.S. Sailors aboard the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)