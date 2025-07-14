Keris Strike 25: Trilateral Planning Enhances Interoperability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and Malaysian Army personnel conduct a Mission Analysis (MA) and War Game exercise where Soldiers simulate different courses of action (COAs) July 22, 2025. In this scenario, the S2 (intelligence officer) and other staff primaries act as the opposing force (OPFOR) while other staff members act as the blufor. The purpose of this war game is to analyze action-reaction-counteraction sequences to refine and select the best plan.