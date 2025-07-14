Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keris Strike 25: Trilateral Planning Enhances Interoperability [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Keris Strike 25: Trilateral Planning Enhances Interoperability

    PERAK, MALAYSIA

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. and Malaysian Army personnel conduct a Mission Analysis (MA) and War Game exercise where Soldiers simulate different courses of action (COAs) July 22, 2025. In this scenario, the S2 (intelligence officer) and other staff primaries act as the opposing force (OPFOR) while other staff members act as the blufor. The purpose of this war game is to analyze action-reaction-counteraction sequences to refine and select the best plan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 05:14
    Photo ID: 9197215
    VIRIN: 250722-A-PE084-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.57 MB
    Location: PERAK, MY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keris Strike 25: Trilateral Planning Enhances Interoperability [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keris Strike 25: Trilateral Planning Enhances Interoperability
    Keris Strike 25: Trilateral Planning Enhances Interoperability
    Keris Strike 25: Trilateral Planning Enhances Interoperability
    Keris Strike 25: Trilateral Planning Enhances Interoperability
    Keris Strike 25: Trilateral Planning Enhances Interoperability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Keris Strike 25: Trilateral Planning Enhances Interoperability

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    #Partnership
    #KerisStrike25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download