Vanguard Organizational Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Vanguard Battalion brought U.S. Army personnel and their families together for a vibrant Organizational Day at the Baumholder City Lake Playground on July 18, 2025. The event featured various attractions, including a dunk tank for senior leaders, a variety of exciting water games, and the "pie-in-the-face" activity, open to everyone.