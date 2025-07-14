Vanguard Organizational Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur Ireland of the 16th Special Troops Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, delivers opening remarks during the Vanguard Battalion Organizational Day at the Baumholder City Lake Playground, in Germany, on July 18, 2025. The event offered a break from routine, aiming to boost unit cohesion, morale, and overall well-being for Soldiers and their families.