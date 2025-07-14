Vanguard Organizational Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Deja Gonzales-James, a human intelligence collector with the 2nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, in Wiesbaden, Germany, dunks the 569th Human Resource Company's First Sergeant, 16th Special Troops Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 1st Sgt. Rodriguez, at the dunk tank game during the Vanguard Battalion Organizational Day at the Baumholder City Lake Playground on July 18, 2025. Staff Sgt. Gonzales-James is the wife of Sgt. Meagan Gonzales-James, a human resource specialist of the 569th HR Company.