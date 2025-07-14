Vanguard Organizational Day

U.S. Army Spc. Austin Morrison, a human resource specialist of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 16th Special Troops Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, dunks the HHC First Sergeant, 1st Sgt. Justina Emmanuel at the dunk tank game during the Vanguard Battalion Organizational Day at the Baumholder City Lake Playground on July 18, 2025. She is among the senior leaders who volunteered for the activities throughout the event.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 03:46
|Photo ID:
|9197187
|VIRIN:
|250718-A-XO150-1003
|Resolution:
|2884x1921
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
