Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vanguard Organizational Day [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vanguard Organizational Day

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Gerald Hill 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Austin Morrison, a human resource specialist of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 16th Special Troops Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, dunks the HHC First Sergeant, 1st Sgt. Justina Emmanuel at the dunk tank game during the Vanguard Battalion Organizational Day at the Baumholder City Lake Playground on July 18, 2025. She is among the senior leaders who volunteered for the activities throughout the event.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 03:46
    Photo ID: 9197187
    VIRIN: 250718-A-XO150-1003
    Resolution: 2884x1921
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vanguard Organizational Day [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Gerald Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vanguard Organizational Day
    Vanguard Organizational Day
    Vanguard Organizational Day
    Vanguard Organizational Day
    Vanguard Organizational Day
    Vanguard Organizational Day
    Vanguard Organizational Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vanguard, Organizational Day, 16th STB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download