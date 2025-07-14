Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vanguard Organizational Day

    Vanguard Organizational Day

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Gerald Hill 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Delgado, the S3 noncommissioned officer in charge of the 16th Special Troops Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, grills hot dogs during the Vanguard Battalion Organizational Day at the Baumholder City Lake Playground in Baumholder, Germany, on Friday, July 18, 2025. Delgado's contribution helps build camaraderie and foster a healthy unit climate.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 03:46
    Photo ID: 9197171
    VIRIN: 250718-A-XO150-1002
    Resolution: 2694x1796
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
