Vanguard Organizational Day

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Delgado, the S3 noncommissioned officer in charge of the 16th Special Troops Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, grills hot dogs during the Vanguard Battalion Organizational Day at the Baumholder City Lake Playground in Baumholder, Germany, on Friday, July 18, 2025. Delgado's contribution helps build camaraderie and foster a healthy unit climate.