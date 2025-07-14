Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vanguard Organizational Day [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vanguard Organizational Day

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Gerald Hill 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeremy Glosson, the 16th Special Troops Battalion commander, pies the 16th STB Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur Ireland, in the face with a condiment pie during the Vanguard Battalion Organizational Day at the Baumholder City Lake Playground on July 18, 2025. Participants offered donations for the upcoming ball event for the chance to pie their senior leaders.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 03:46
    Photo ID: 9197166
    VIRIN: 250718-A-XO150-1001
    Resolution: 3287x2180
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vanguard Organizational Day [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Gerald Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vanguard Organizational Day
    Vanguard Organizational Day
    Vanguard Organizational Day
    Vanguard Organizational Day
    Vanguard Organizational Day
    Vanguard Organizational Day
    Vanguard Organizational Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vanguard, Organizational Day, 16th STB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download