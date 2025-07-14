Vanguard Organizational Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeremy Glosson, the 16th Special Troops Battalion commander, pies the 16th STB Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur Ireland, in the face with a condiment pie during the Vanguard Battalion Organizational Day at the Baumholder City Lake Playground on July 18, 2025. Participants offered donations for the upcoming ball event for the chance to pie their senior leaders.