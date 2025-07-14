Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Conducts Daily Operations during Talisman Sabre 25 [Image 9 of 9]

    USS San Diego (LPD 22) Conducts Daily Operations during Talisman Sabre 25

    CORAL SEA

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS San Diego (LPD 22)

    250719-N-SW005-2106 CORAL SEA July 19, 2025) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS San Diego (LPD 22), observe an underway replenishment evolution with the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship, USS America (LHA 6), the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), and a U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 during Talisman Sabre 25, July 19. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

