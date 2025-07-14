USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Respond to a Mass Causalty Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Taryn Ditter from Troy, Missouri, left, demonstrates how to care for an abdomen wound as Lt. William Wright, middle, simulates an injury a mass casualty drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while operating in the Indian Ocean, July 14. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)