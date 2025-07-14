Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Respond to a Mass Casualty Drill [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Respond to a Mass Casualty Drill

    USS RALPH JOHNSON, INDIAN OCEAN

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Yeoman 2nd Class Jeremy Bistline from Colorado City, Arizona, left, evaluates Logistics Specialist Seaman Jacob Whicker from Detroit, right, as he simulates an injury during a mass casualty drill in the port break of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while operating in the Indian Ocean, July 14. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 23:56
    Photo ID: 9196985
    VIRIN: 250714-N-ZS816-1026
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: USS RALPH JOHNSON, INDIAN OCEAN
