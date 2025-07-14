Local Media Highlights REFORPAC 2025 at Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yasuaki Todate, left, 35th Fighter Wing public affairs media advisor, briefs U.S. Air Force Capt. Tanner Massey, 14th Fighter Squadron pilot, before an interview with local media during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC validates Pacific Air orces’ capacity to lead large-scale, multinational contingency operations with more than 12,000 personnel and 400 aircraft being mobilized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)