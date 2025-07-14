Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local Media Highlights REFORPAC 2025 at Misawa [Image 6 of 6]

    Local Media Highlights REFORPAC 2025 at Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Yasuaki Todate, left, 35th Fighter Wing public affairs media advisor, briefs U.S. Air Force Capt. Tanner Massey, 14th Fighter Squadron pilot, before an interview with local media during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC validates Pacific Air orces’ capacity to lead large-scale, multinational contingency operations with more than 12,000 personnel and 400 aircraft being mobilized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 23:00
    Photo ID: 9196957
    VIRIN: 250717-F-NU460-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 42.12 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Misawa AB
    USINDOPACOM
    REFORPAC
    PACAF
    DLE2025
    35th AEW

