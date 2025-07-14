Date Taken: 07.16.2025 Date Posted: 07.22.2025 23:00 Photo ID: 9196955 VIRIN: 250717-F-NU460-1032 Resolution: 7334x4889 Size: 27.35 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Local Media Highlights REFORPAC 2025 at Misawa [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.