    Local Media Highlights REFORPAC 2025 at Misawa [Image 3 of 6]

    Local Media Highlights REFORPAC 2025 at Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Members of the local media take photos of an F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron taxiing onto the flightline during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC spans more than 50 locations across the Pacific, sharpening the U.S. Air Force’s ability to rapidly deploy, sustain operations and project airpower in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    This work, Local Media Highlights REFORPAC 2025 at Misawa [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

