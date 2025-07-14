Local Media Highlights REFORPAC 2025 at Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the local media records an F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron as it prepares to taxi onto the flight line during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC spans more than 50 locations across the Pacific, sharpening the U.S. Air Force’s ability to rapidly deploy, sustain operations and project airpower in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)