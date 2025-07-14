Local Media Highlights REFORPAC 2025 at Misawa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron takes off during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2025. REFORPAC validates Pacific Air Forces’ capacity to lead large-scale, multinational contingency operations with more than 12,000 personnel and 400 aircraft being mobilized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)