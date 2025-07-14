Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inspected, Fueled and Ready: Bilateral Support Powers REFORPAC [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Inspected, Fueled and Ready: Bilateral Support Powers REFORPAC

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jackson Carter, 106th Rescue Wing helicopter crew chief, performs an inspection on an HH-60W Jolly Green II during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the Department of the Air Force’s first-in-a-generation Department-Level-Exercise series designed to enhance readiness, strengthen multilateral interoperability and ensure mission success in contested and dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 22:17
    Photo ID: 9196911
    VIRIN: 250716-F-NU460-1036
    Resolution: 6934x4623
    Size: 14.55 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inspected, Fueled and Ready: Bilateral Support Powers REFORPAC [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Inspected, Fueled and Ready: Bilateral Support Powers REFORPAC
    Inspected, Fueled and Ready: Bilateral Support Powers REFORPAC
    Inspected, Fueled and Ready: Bilateral Support Powers REFORPAC
    Inspected, Fueled and Ready: Bilateral Support Powers REFORPAC
    Inspected, Fueled and Ready: Bilateral Support Powers REFORPAC
    Inspected, Fueled and Ready: Bilateral Support Powers REFORPAC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa AB
    USINDOPACOM
    REFORPAC
    PACAF
    DLE2025
    35th AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download