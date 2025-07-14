U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jackson Carter, 106th Rescue Wing helicopter crew chief, performs an inspection on an HH-60W Jolly Green II during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the Department of the Air Force’s first-in-a-generation Department-Level-Exercise series designed to enhance readiness, strengthen multilateral interoperability and ensure mission success in contested and dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 22:17
|Photo ID:
|9196911
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-NU460-1036
|Resolution:
|6934x4623
|Size:
|14.55 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inspected, Fueled and Ready: Bilateral Support Powers REFORPAC [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.