Inspected, Fueled and Ready: Bilateral Support Powers REFORPAC

U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jackson Carter, 106th Rescue Wing helicopter crew chief, performs an inspection on an HH-60W Jolly Green II during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the Department of the Air Force’s first-in-a-generation Department-Level-Exercise series designed to enhance readiness, strengthen multilateral interoperability and ensure mission success in contested and dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)