    Kuwait Air Force General visits CNATTU Jacksonville [Image 2 of 2]

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Robinson 

    Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training

    NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Cmdr. David Badman, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Jacksonville commanding officer, shakes hands with Kuwait Air Force Brigadier General Meshal Alosaimi during his visit July 16. Alosaimi was in town to learn more about the training operations and equipment in use at CNATTU Jacksonville.

    This work, Kuwait Air Force General visits CNATTU Jacksonville [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Travis Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNATT
    CNATT Unit Jacksonville
    Kuwait
    NETC

