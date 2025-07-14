NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Cmdr. David Badman, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Jacksonville commanding officer, shakes hands with Kuwait Air Force Brigadier General Meshal Alosaimi during his visit July 16. Alosaimi was in town to learn more about the training operations and equipment in use at CNATTU Jacksonville.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 17:11
|Photo ID:
|9196400
|VIRIN:
|250722-N-YF503-1003
|Resolution:
|3320x2560
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kuwait Air Force General visits CNATTU Jacksonville [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Travis Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.