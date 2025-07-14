Kuwait Air Force General visits CNATTU Jacksonville

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Cmdr. David Badman, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Jacksonville commanding officer, shakes hands with Kuwait Air Force Brigadier General Meshal Alosaimi during his visit July 16. Alosaimi was in town to learn more about the training operations and equipment in use at CNATTU Jacksonville.