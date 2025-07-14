Kuwait Air Force General visits CNATT Unit Jacksonville

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- While other staff members listen, Cmdr. David Badman (center right), Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Jacksonville commanding officer, discusses the CNATTU training lab environment, specifically student policies and procedures for operation, maintenance, and troubleshooting of support equipment, to Kuwait Air Force Brigadier General Meshal Alosaimi (center left) during his visit July 16.



Alosaimi was in town to learn more about the training operations and equipment in use at CNATTU Jacksonville.