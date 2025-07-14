Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kuwait Air Force General visits CNATT Unit Jacksonville [Image 1 of 2]

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Robinson 

    Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training

    NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- While other staff members listen, Cmdr. David Badman (center right), Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) Jacksonville commanding officer, discusses the CNATTU training lab environment, specifically student policies and procedures for operation, maintenance, and troubleshooting of support equipment, to Kuwait Air Force Brigadier General Meshal Alosaimi (center left) during his visit July 16.

    Alosaimi was in town to learn more about the training operations and equipment in use at CNATTU Jacksonville.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 17:10
    Photo ID: 9196389
    VIRIN: 250722-N-YF503-1004
    Resolution: 2792x1625
    Size: 984.41 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kuwait Air Force General visits CNATT Unit Jacksonville [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Travis Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

