U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2029 CATM

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Basic cadet's from the Class of 2029 participate in the Combat Training and Maintenance (CATM) Course in Jacks Valley during the second phase of Basic Cadet Training (BCT) on July 22, 2025 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The second phase of BCT is designed to push cadets to their physical limits to build self-confidence, teamwork skills, tactical, and firearms training. The CATM course enhances the readiness and lethality of Airmen by familiarizing them with various weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)