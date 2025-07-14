Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2029 CATM

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Basic cadet's from the Class of 2029 participate in the Combat Training and Maintenance (CATM) Course in Jacks Valley during the second phase of Basic Cadet Training (BCT) on July 22, 2025 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The second phase of BCT is designed to push cadets to their physical limits to build self-confidence, teamwork skills, tactical, and firearms training. The CATM course enhances the readiness and lethality of Airmen by familiarizing them with various weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 16:54
    Photo ID: 9196366
    VIRIN: 250722-F-XD900-1013
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2029 CATM [Image 10 of 10], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CATM
    BCT
    USAFA
    Air Force Academy

