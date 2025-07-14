Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Munson Makes A Difference: Dental Readiness [Image 3 of 3]

    Munson Makes A Difference: Dental Readiness

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Spc. Richeal Damoah is a dental specialist assigned to Munson Army Health Center’s Smith Dental Clinic on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

    As a dental specialist, she received the specialized training needed to assist Army dentists in the examination and treatment of servicemembers’ teeth. She may help the dentist prepare for operations by selecting and arranging instruments and by taking patient’s dental impressions and X-rays. Damoah may also manage the dental office and patient records, perform preventive cleanings, take the patient’s blood pressure, pulse, and help administer anesthesia when needed.

    Smith Dental Clinic has a dual mission of delivering dental healthcare to active-duty service members assigned on and around Fort Leavenworth and to the populations of United States Disciplinary Barracks and the Joint Regional Correctional Facility.

