Munson Makes a Difference: Dental Readiness

U.S. Army Spc. Richeal Damoah is a dental specialist assigned to Munson Army Health Center’s Smith Dental Clinic on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.



As a dental specialist, she received the specialized training needed to assist Army dentists in the examination and treatment of servicemembers’ teeth. She may help the dentist prepare for operations by selecting and arranging instruments and by taking patient’s dental impressions and X-rays. Damoah may also manage the dental office and patient records, perform preventive cleanings, take the patient’s blood pressure, pulse, and help administer anesthesia when needed.



Smith Dental Clinic has a dual mission of delivering dental healthcare to active-duty service members assigned on and around Fort Leavenworth and to the populations of United States Disciplinary Barracks and the Joint Regional Correctional Facility.