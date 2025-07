Date Taken: 07.15.2025 Date Posted: 07.22.2025 10:31 Photo ID: 9195380 VIRIN: 250716-A-PY000-7020 Resolution: 2253x2816 Size: 672.29 KB Location: NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, COL RYAN C. KENDAL COMMAND PHOTO, by Ashley Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.