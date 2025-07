Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 50-foot sailing vessel rests hard aground on rocks east of the Mackinac Bridge on Lake Huron in Michigan on July 21, 2025. Coast Guard Station St. Ignace responded to the distressed vessel and removed four people from aboard, then remained on scene to ensure it was safely refloated. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)